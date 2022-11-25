PartySlate, a Chicago-based digital platform, launches in Aspen

People gather at the W Aspen Hotel for the PartySlate Aspen launch party on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in downtown Aspen. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

PartySlate, a digital platform that helps connect people planning events with event professionals, launched in Aspen last week.

The company is a platform where vendors and venues can showcase their work, as well as a resource for those seeking inspiration for their upcoming event. In addition, the platform also works as a networking space for those in the events industry. Think Pinterest meets LinkedIn.

The company’s launch in Aspen brought over 200 people from 15 states who came to learn more about Aspen and the events industry. The launch was a two-day event at Hotel Jerome and The W Aspen.

The company considers philanthropy an important element of its mission. At the Aspen-launch, PartySlate partnered with the Engage Foundation, which helps provides financial aid and support to event professionals impacted by a tragedy.

The company got its start in Chicago in 2015 and already has expanded coast to coast. Since Aspen is home to some of the best venues and creative talent, the choice to launch here was a no-brainer, an employee said.





“Aspen has such an incredible definition a luxurious environment,” said Laura Lederer, account manager for PartySlate, and resident of Snowmass Village. “I like to call it the mountain environment because there’s luxury that can be defined in so many ways.

“I look at it in terms of its uniqueness, from its organic perspective and nature, but also from all the creative talent that is in this community,” she said.

To have your work showcased on the platform, you can create a free profile or purchase a membership that offers different levels of incentives. Professionals invited to use their platform include freelance photographers, caterers, makeup artists, musicians, and more.

“Part of what makes us feel good is raising up the talent of the local communities that we’re in,” said Pamela Rothbard, editor at PartySlate. “And so, that was really our intent.”

On the consumer side, those looking to celebrate a milestone or host a corporate party can use PartySlate to find the resources they need to make the event happen.

More information about the company can be found at PartySlate.com .

To reach Kristen Mohammadi, call 304-650-2404 or email kmohammadi@aspentimes.com.