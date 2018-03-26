Party remnants at Aspen hotel lead to drug charge

An apparent coke and booze party at Aspen's only five-star hotel Friday night led to a Tennessee man's arrest on a felony drug charge, according to court documents.

David Lee, 24, of Memphis, told police the cocaine found on a table in his room at The Little Nell was not his, though a baggie containing more than a gram of the drug was found among his personal items at the jail after he was arrested Saturday afternoon, according to an affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court.

Aspen police were called to the hotel after 4 p.m. Saturday when a housekeeper reported entering the room and discovering an unresponsive woman lying under a blanket on the floor, the affidavit states. The woman later fled when the housekeeper made contact with her.

A white powder was on the surface of a table in the room along with numerous alcohol containers. An initial test indicated the powder was cocaine, the affidavit states.

Along with two small straws, two metal spoons and a rolled up $20 bill, police also found Lee's Tennessee driver's license on the table, according to the court document.

Lee showed up at the room with a friend when police were present, said the drugs were not his and that he'd had about 10 people over the previous night and did not know who the cocaine belonged to, the affidavit states. Lee's friend then told him not to say anything else and he declined to allow police to search the room.

Recommended Stories For You

Later, at the jail, a baggie containing a white powder fell out of Lee's personal items in a plastic bin. The powder tested positive for cocaine, the affidavit states.

Lee was charged with felony cocaine possession and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

jauslander@aspentimes.com