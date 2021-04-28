Parent arrested after allegedly hitting student in Carbondale high school parking lot

Carbondale Police on Tuesday arrested a Roaring Fork High School parent for allegedly assaulting a male student in the high school parking lot following a confrontation involving the parent’s daughter.

Police officers were called to the school at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday shortly after school was let out on a report of an “accident,” according to a Carbondale Police Department press release issued late Tuesday.

“When officers arrived they met with a juvenile who told officers he was hit in the face by another student’s parent while in the car,” the release said. “The juvenile said the parent opened the driver’s side door and punched him in the face. The parent reached for his daughter who was in the passenger seat, pulling her out from the driver’s side.”

The parent then searched the car and left, according to the release.

Officers identified and contacted the male suspect a short time later at the Catherine Store east of town. After being interviewed, Jose Castillon-Mejia, 45, was arrested and booked into Garfield County Jail on charges including first-degree criminal trespass, a class 5 felony, and third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.

“Due to the age of the juvenile, child abuse charges do not meet the criteria under Colorado Law,” the release stated. “At this time, the parent is innocent until proven guilty.”