Parade winners announced

Monday’s Fourth of July Parade that meandered through downtown Aspen was highlighted by a number of organizations that won top honors for their floats.

The parade was led by Grand Marshal Joe Zanin and included floats from local businesses, elected officials, community service organizations, nonprofits, military representatives and more. The Commercial Core and Lodging Commission provided the judges for the parade — Jeb Ball, Charles Cunniffe and Angi Wang. The emcee announcers were David Bach and Ryan Koster.

The following parade participants claimed top honors in the judged categories:

— Most Patriotic, Valley Vets

— Most Historic, Carl’s Pharmacy/Miner’s Building steam calliope





— Community Spirit, Kids on Bikes

— Community Service, Mountain Rescue Aspen

— Best Performance, Aspen Gymanistics

— Most Creative, Elk Mountain Aspen Rafting

“It was exciting to see our traditional parade return after having missed it in its usual form during the pandemic,” said Bell. “There were so many fantastic entries that it made our job as judges particularly tough to narrow down to a couple of winners. In our eyes, everyone who participated this year made the event a success.”

The parade was produced by the city of Aspen.

Visit aspen4th.com to learn more about July Fourth festivities and upcoming events in Aspen.