Panel to take up state of climate

CORE is hosting a "State of the Climate" event Tuesday at the Aspen Art Museum’s Rooftop Café.

Courtesy CORE

The Community Office for Resource Efficiency will host a community event to highlight positive developments and projects in combating climate change on Tuesday.

At 6:15 p.m. at the Aspen Art Museum’s Rooftop Café, four panelists will discuss the effort to lower carbon emissions in the Roaring Fork Valley. The panelists will answer questions relevant to their respective expertise and answer questions in a Q&A session.

Panelists include: Chris Caskey, lead scientist on the Coal Basin Methane Project and founder of the Delta Brick and Climate Company; Tessa Schreiner, sustainability manager for the city of Aspen; Brian Corbett, chief commercial and sustainability officer at Atlantic Aviation; and Will Toor, the executive director of the Colorado Energy Office.

CORE CEO Dallas Blaney will moderate the event.

“The idea of the State of the Climate event is to capture a wide spectrum of activities addressing climate change, from hyperlocal to global, that will inspire people to be engaged with actions coming our way and those already in motion,” said Blaney in a press release.





CORE is a 501(c)(3) non-profit founded in 1994 and based in Basalt that assists organizations, homes, and businesses lower their carbon footprint. They distribute grants, rebates, energy advising, and other programs to achieve carbon footprint goals.

The event is free but currently sold out.