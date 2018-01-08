Pair of friends in Garfield County examine tiny home opportunity

The cost of housing is almost as popular a Garfield County conversation as the Grand Avenue Bridge project was in 2017. A difference, though: The end of the affordable housing discussion is nowhere in sight.

A pair of Garfield County men hope to further it, though, by building tiny houses.

“A lot of the demand is from the millennials, who are looking for a lifestyle, not stuff,” said Randy Glassman who, along with construction veteran Bruce Hoffman, has worked on the project for five months.

Hoffman, of B2 Contracting, drew the plans and the pair is completing everything except plumbing and electrical themselves. For those, they’ve turned to contractors Hoffman has worked with previously.

Municipalities have different regulations that guide tiny homes, which are generally considered 500 square feet or smaller. Many of those regulations were originally instated to limit the number of single-wide trailers.

But now, tiny home projects are on the rise in Colorado, where many areas face housing challenges. Notably in the Roaring Fork Valley, Aspen Skiing Co. has turned to the structures for employee housing. And, as of last April, county commissioners repealed requirements that single-family homes be at least 20 feet long by 20 feet wide in unincorporated Garfield County.