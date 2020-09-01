Overnight lane closures planned at Eisenhower Tunnel

The Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels are a lifeline connecting Western Colorado to the Front Range. Each bore extends about 1.7 miles.

Elise Reuter / ereuter@summitdaily.com |

The Colorado Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin overnight closures of the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels for road repairs.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 31, CDOT will be closing different lanes through the tunnels overnight through early October. Crews have been working throughout the summer on road repairs in the tunnel and are now ready to mill and pave the surface, which is needed to improve safety, according to CDOT.

Despite the lane closures, the tunnel will be open for motorists. Traffic in both directions will be directed through one bore while the other is closed for paving operations. Drivers should expect 10- to 15-minute delays from 10 p.m. through midnight and more minor delays the rest of the night.

The eastbound lane will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Monday, Aug. 31 to Thursday, Sept. 3 and from Sept. 8-18. There are no planned closures over the Labor Day weekend. The westbound lane will be closed overnight from Sept. 21 to Oct. 8.

The construction schedule is subject to change depending on weather conditions and other factors. Overnight travelers should check CoTrip.org for updates.