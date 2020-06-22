Over 100 people so far apply for 10 apartments in Aspen

The number of people who have applied for 10 new deed-restricted apartments in one week is reflective of the housing shortage in the valley as the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority has processed more than 100 applications since June 15.

That’s when the application process was opened by Aspen Housing Partners, the developer of 802 W. Main St.

The deadline to apply is Friday with a public lottery being planned for early July.

APCHA Deputy Director Cindy Christensen said Monday she expects a lot more people to apply this week. However, during normal times the number of applicants would likely be more, she noted.

Support Local Journalism Donate

“Before COVID we would get quite a bit more,” she said.

As of Monday afternoon, 76 people had applied for the five category 2 income level apartments, which are for those who make no more than $65,750 a year.

Twenty-four people have applied for the four category 3 units available, which have an income cap of no more than $100,600.

The income limits change as the number of people who live in the household grows.

One category 3 unit is set aside for someone who was previously living in the building that is being replaced with the rental complex, which is located at the S-curves on Main Street.

Christensen said APCHA has received a lot of applications for people who are in the lower category 1 income bracket and do not qualify. During the pre-screening process, APCHA looks at income levels and informs applicants if they don’t qualify and suggest that they wait for another Housing Partners low-income project off Castle Creek that is scheduled to be completed this fall.

In the prescreening process, APCHA is looking at applicants’ gross income that will have to be proven through W-2s, 1099s or profit and loss statements.

Because the federal tax filing has been extended until July 15, tax returns won’t be required during the qualification process, but once people are ready to move in, 2019 documents will be asked for.

And since most people will need to give 30-day notices to their landlords or roommates, move-ins will likely be after July 15.

Christensen said attaching a numbered Ping Pong ball to an individual, mixing them up and selecting one at a time will likely be the lottery process.

It will probably be done virtually so people can watch the process.

“(APCHA Executive Director Mike Kosdrosky) wants it to be public and transparent,” Christensen said.

After the application process closes Friday, APCHA staff will review all of the applications forms and verify the individuals.

“We’ve got a lot to do the week of the 29th,” Christensen said.

The monthly rent for category 2 apartments is $1,112 and $1,576 for a category 3 unit.

The apartments are 700 square feet, have mudrooms, in-unit washer and dryers, private decks, one parking space and basement storage. No pets are allowed.

Applicants will be asked to log onto Aspen Housing Partner’s website, aspenaffordablehousing.com and then download, fill out and scan a PDF form before emailing it to apcha@cityofaspen.com.

There are still 78 units available at Marolt seasonal housing, according to Mark Nussmeier, assistant property manager.

They are available this year due to the Music Associates of Aspen not using the Marolt seasonal housing complex for students since the music festival is canceled this summer.

He said Monday that there have been 10 new move-ins, three who are waiting for their building of choice to be ready and six who are staying on from this past winter.

Leases are available for summer, winter, or both seasons from June 15 through April 30, 2021.

The dorm-style units are $1,250 per month and pro-rated for June.

Nussmeier said the seasonality of the units can play a part in their desirability, but he has had employers inquire about securing housing for the winter season.

“We are definitely getting a ton of inquiries,” he said. “The seasonal aspect is tough but that stretch to April can be appealing.”

Two employers have secured one unit each, which are Aspen Center for Environmental Studies and Bamboo Bear restaurant.

Each unit has two rooms, and maximum occupancy is three people per unit.

Applicants who qualify must work a minimum of 30 hours a week, have proof that they have lawful presence in the United States and can provide first and last month rent, as well as a security deposit.

More information, including photos and application requirements, are available at http://www.apcha.org.

csackariason@aspentimes.com