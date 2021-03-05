Outstanding Teacher Awards organized by Summit54 recognize elementary educators throughout Roaring Fork Valley

The Aspen Times and the Glenwood Springs Post Independent are partnering with Summit54, an education nonprofit in Aspen, to help acknowledge the hard work of educators who have gone above and beyond during COVID-19 in the lower valley through Outstanding Teacher Awards.

The nonprofit announced award this week, and the only rules for nominations are that teachers cannot be nominated by family members and must currently teach in any of the elementary schools in Basalt, Carbondale or Glenwood Springs. The Post Independent and The Aspen Times will run a special insert announcing the top three teachers from each town in their May 19 publications.

There will be cash prizes for each of the nine winners $5,000 for first place, $2,500 for second place and $1,000 for third place. People who submit nominations on behalf of teachers should include stories that highlight how they’ve felt inspired by their actions throughout the pandemic. A news release states applications should consider including supplemental information such as photos, video testimonials or children’s artwork.

Applicants should consider a few things when submitting nominations: Give examples why you believe this teacher has gone above and beyond the call of duty during the pandemic? How has a teacher demonstrated courage, acted fearlessly on behalf of his/her students, gave selflessly to support students’ well-being, or showed special kindness to students during COVID-19?

The deadline to submit nominations is 5 p.m. April 15 through the online link that can be found at summit54.org . The application forms required are available in English and Spanish. To mail in an application, it should be postmarked by April 12 to be received by April 15. Mailed nominations should be sent to Summit54, 625 E. Main St., Ste. 102B-115 Aspen CO 81611.

For more details on how the awards or how to submit a nomination visit the Summit54 website.