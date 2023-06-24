Outfitted: Outfitted once again

Yakima GrandTour.

Courtesy photo

After a brief hiatus, my gear testing is back in full force. Once again, I’ll be busting out new and inventive whosits and whatsits as I explore the great outdoors with my friends.

I find a fine line between fascination and annoyance as my adventure partners endure and aide in my testing endeavors, but one thing is certain: It’s never boring. Whether we’re chasing a rogue shade shelter across a meadow due to a broken pole or we’re still enjoying ice cubes from the cooler after being in the backcountry for three days, the possibilities are endless when it comes to finding the perfect gear for the perfect outing. To get back in the swing of things, below are a few items that have come to the forefront this summer as I joyfully jump back into my favorite mountain season.

1. Yakima GrandTour 18 Cargo Box

It’s probably no surprise, but reviewing gear means I have a lot of s@%t to cart around. Whether I’m trying out a new paddle board or testing a new tent, space in my Jeep is more and more limited all the time. To free up some interior space, I recently invested in a Yakima cargo box. The GrandTour is a stunner. A sleek, shiny black finish has a nicer aesthetic than my actual car. With 18 feet of cubic cargo space, the box will fit a large load of camping gear, snowboards and skis up to 215cm, as well as countless other bulky items. I appreciate the internal lid stiffeners for easy open/close and the guarantee that lid won’t collapse on me while loading. Ideally, installation takes two people and a little patience. The price is hefty, but the extra cargo space has made it a worthy investment in my opinion. $959, yakima.com.

2. Thermarest Honcho Poncho Down

Thermarest Honcho Poncho. Courtesy photo

I’ve been sporting the original Honcho Poncho around the campsite for years, so I was stoked when Thermarest came out with a new down version this season. Cozier and more functional than the original synthetic one, the new poncho updates the tailoring for a more refined fit with armholes and an anorak-style front zipper which cuts down on the jabs from your friends due to looking like you’re wearing a giant tent. Thermarest’s 650-fill hydrophobic, responsible down provides the warmth, and along with a water-resistant nylon shell, the poncho dries three times faster than alternatives. A zippered, front pouch doubles as a stuff sack and can then be used as a camp pillow. Be prepared for your friends to be jealous. $260, thermarest.com.

3. Cotopaxi Lagos 15L Hydration Pack

Cotopaxi Lagos. Courtesy photo

Anyone familiar with my past gear coverage will know that I’m a sucker for anything Cotopaxi. Between their amazing color offerings, quality construction, and reasonable price point, I have found that it’s hard to go wrong. This season, a new line of hydration packs comes to the forefront. In collaboration with Hydrapak, the Lagos 15L provides just the right amount of lightweight storage alongside a 2.5L reservoir. This size is perfect for fitting the essentials for most day hikes. The bulk of the space is allotted to a large, interior, zippered pocket. My only wish is that the exterior mesh bottle pockets were bigger. I would trade having two for one large enough for a basic Nalgene. As usual, the color varieties are spectacular. Also available in 25L and a 5L hip version. $145, cotopaxi.com.





4. BioLite AlpenGlow Lantern

BioLite AlpenGlow. Courtesy photo

Camping lanterns have come quite a long way since the old, classic Colemans we used at my Girl Scout campouts. The AlpenGlow 500 from BioLite is bound to bump things up a notch as the sun goes down. Full of fun features, the AlpenGlow will even provide just that: a setting that emulates the sought after look of the mountain sky at dusk. With 500 lumins featuring high-efficiency LED technology, the lightweight lantern has modes of dimmable cool and warm white, candle flicker, multicolor, and cycling color. Campout disco party, anyone? My 12-year-old self would have been over the moon. The transition is easy with either the press of the lone power button or a shake of the lantern. A USB-out port is included, so you can use the lantern as a power bank to charge other devices in a pinch. $80, bioliteenergy.com

Meg Simon is an Aspen-based freelance writer, graphic designer, and founder of Simon Finch Creative. She can be reached at meg@simonfinchcreative.com .