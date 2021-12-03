OUTFITTED: Gifts for the Lady Adventurer

The local outdoorswomen who I adventure with are a force to be reckoned with. They include native Aspenites who have been skiing since age 2, world travelers who fluently speak four languages, marathon runners who have survived bear encounters and hikers who are in better shape at 50 than I was at 20. And that’s just scratching the surface. Gear is a common conversation when we get together outdoors, and my gear testing is often inspired by the things we do together. Even though it can seem like they have everything, below are some items I feel they, and any other lady adventurer, would find worthy of their wish lists.





1. Löle Katie Down Parka

Cozy and stylish, the Katie parka will be her go-to for everything from evening cat rides to dinner at Cloud 9, slope-side winter concerts to brisk morning dog walks. Made of durable water repellent and windproof material, the parka is insulated with responsibly-sourced, traceable 650-fill duck down. An adjustable hood with a removable faux fur collar, an adjustable waist and a chunky two-way zipper round out the features. The sizing runs a little on the big side to allow for extra layering. $389





2. Vuori Performance Jogger

After unwrapping Vuori’s joggers, I didn’t take them off for four days straight. They’re that comfortable. Designed with Vuori’s DreamKnit premium stretch fabric technology, the pants have a slim but relaxed fit with a slightly cropped leg, side pockets and a drawstring. A mid-rise fit, elastic waistband and moisture-wicking properties round out a jogger that will be her go-to. With 14 color options, she’ll want a pair in every color. $84





3. Teva Highside ’84 Mid Hiker

Retro design is having a moment these days, and the Highside design has ’80s heritage on display. Lightweight and comfortable, the footbed combines dual-density memory foam technology for long-lasting support. The upper is a combination of 100% recycled ripstop material and supple suede that is water-repellent. Available in three color options, the Highside offers a vintage look with modern technology to make a shoe perfect for everyday wear. $100





4. Yeti 20oz Rambler with Stronghold Lid

Great for that early morning busride to catch the first lift or for an ice-cold cocktail at the hot springs, the Rambler series is an old favorite among the masses. Yeti recently came out with a new set of beautiful color offerings, which include harvest red, highlands olive and sharptail taupe, but my favorite is the new sandstone pink. Reminiscent of desert sunsets, this Rambler will bring some color to her chilly mornings. Although not entirely leak-proof, the new Stronghold Lid is a leak-resistant, twist-on upgrade to the previous offerings. $35









5. Basin and Range Sherpa Jumpsuit

Definitely a cozy style statement, she won’t want to take this jumpsuit off whether she’s après skiing, lounging at a backcountry hut or lazing on the couch. 100% poly-sherpa runs throughout the full-length, long-sleeve design, and two chest and two hand pockets are included for chilly hands. Available in two color options, this jumpsuit will be a favorite all winter long. $158

Meg Simon is an Aspen-based freelance writer, graphic designer and founder of Simon Finch Creative. She can be reached at meg@simonfinchcreative.com .