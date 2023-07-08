Outfitted: A tent that truly pops up, but on the heavy side

Decathlon Quechua.

Courtesy photo

In my many years of gear testing, I’ve tried countless tents. From ultralight, tiny backpacking ones to giant structures that actually have the word “hotel” in the name. I love a good tent. When I first took a gander at Decathlon’s new Quechua 2 Second Easy Pop Up, I was skeptical to say the least — half expecting the thing to be made with snake oil. To my pleasant surprise, Decathlon wasn’t lying. This tent is a breeze.

While 2 seconds might be a stretch, I’d say I easily had this tent up in less than one minute. On each side, there is an umbrella-like apparatus with a red cord and loop that you pull to engage the hinged arms. I had to coerce the arms a bit before I was able to pull the cord, but once pulled open, a lock button appears, and you’re done. Repeat on the other side and the whole thing is up! The rainfly is already secured to the main tent, so you don’t even have to attach it.

Once the tent is up, it’s easy to move around where you want it. I recommend staking it down once you have it placed to your liking. The corners are a little wonky without stakes to secure the structure. Included in the bag are plenty of guylines if you want extra support. I didn’t use a footprint or ground tarp underneath because the base seems so durable and bombproof. Decathlon doesn’t even sell a footprint for it, so I’m assuming they don’t think it needs one either.

The set-up wasn’t the only thing new for me with this tent. Decathlon uses what they call Fresh & Black technology to keep the inside of the tent cool and dark. The outer Flysheet is a greige-colored fabric that reflects the sun, and the interior of the tent is completely black to act as an insulator from the heat blocking out 99% of the sun’s rays. Large inner vents toward the bottom keep the air flowing.

When you’re all zipped up in the tent, it’s completely black. I found this good and bad. It made for cozy sleeping no matter the time of day or night, but it also made me sleep in when I should have been up making breakfast for everyone. My body didn’t realize it was morning since no light came in the tent. It was also strange having to use my headlamp or a lantern inside the tent during the day to find things. That was definitely a first.





While testing the tent last weekend, I experienced a downpour, high winds, and hail but stayed nice and dry inside the tent. The sound of hard rain on a tent is one of my favorite things in the world as long as I stay warm and dry. Decathlon is a French company that tests their tents at the foot of Mont Blanc, so these tents know how to handle mountain weather. The tent felt durable and secure at all times.

Since I have a dog and a large camping mattress, I have found that three-person tents are my go-to for car camping. The Quechua three-person is definitely on the large side. With 52 inches of headroom, three people would comfortably fit inside, and you could even fit a handful of people and a couple dogs inside to play cards while waiting out a rainstorm. A gear loft, hooks, pockets, and even a line for hanging clothes make organizing your gear a bit easier.

I was a bit worried that taking down the tent and getting it back in the bag would be difficult, but it was just as easy as putting it up. You just press the lock button on each side, and the arms disengage and fold back up. Putting it back in the bag was super easy as well.

My only complaint is the weight. All those fancy gears and pulleys come at a price. When in the bag, the tent comes in at a whopping 18 lbs. You definitely won’t be carting this thing too far from the car.

Overall, I was pleasantly surprised at how much I liked this tent. No report yet on how it holds up after extended use, but I’m excited to keep wowing my fellow campers with it’s showy set-up.

Quechua 2-Second Easy Fresh & Black Waterproof Pop-Up Camping Tent 3-Person, $349, decathlon.com

Meg Simon is an Aspen-based freelance writer, graphic designer ,and founder of Simon Finch Creative. She can be reached at meg@simonfinchcreative.com .