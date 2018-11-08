Outdoor retailers group claims first foray into elections a success

DENVER — An outdoor industry retailers group says its first venture into electoral politics was a success.

The political director of the Outdoor Industry Association, Alex Boian, said Thursday the group endorsed 23 candidates for the U.S. Senate, the U.S. House or governor in the mid-term elections, and 20 won.

The association also made campaign contributions through its political action committee but the amounts weren’t immediately available.

Fifteen of the candidates the group endorsed were Democrats and eight were Republicans.

Boian says President Donald Trump’s decision to shrink the Bears Ears National Monument in Utah helped spur the association to jump into politics.

The association says its industry generates $887 billion a year and is responsible for 7.6 million jobs nationwide.