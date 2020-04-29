Outdoor recreation is supposed to be within 10 miles of home, says Colorado’s safer-at-home phase

Conundrum Hot Springs are a popular hiking destination near Aspen. It is a 8.5-mile hike from the trail ahead to the springs, which sit at 11,222 feet. (David Krause/The Aspen Times)

Colorado is loosening some restrictions on people’s movement starting this week as the state enters a new phase of its battle against the new coronavirus, but travel for outdoor recreation is one area that’s not being relaxed.

Gov. Jared Polis’ “safer at home” executive order issued Sunday night includes a provision ordering Coloradans not to travel more than 10 miles from their homes to recreate. That means activities like hiking, biking, skiing, fishing and rafting.

“Travel for recreational purposes should be limited to your own community, like your county of residence,” the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s public health order, which went into effect on Monday morning, says.

The new safer-at-home order is in effect through at least May 27, meaning that Coloradans are expected to stay close to home past Memorial Day, the unofficial start of the summer and a popular weekend for camping and hiking. The fear is that visitors will either contract or spread the virus in areas of the state not as well equipped to deal with mass infections.

“You made the sacrifice of staying at home for 32 days,” Polis said at a news conference on Monday. “I think you can make the sacrifice of going to your second or third favorite park for another month.”

