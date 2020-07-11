Tweet All About It: Outdoor markets and mountain views

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“I can’t wait to go back! #aspencolorado #aspen” — @MrJohnnyMS

“No #Aspen weekend would be complete without the Saturday Market! This year, the Aspen Saturday Market will be spread out and with clearly marked, social-distancing paths/arrows.” — @garyfeldman

““The best view comes after the hardest climb.” @KPRC2 @cityofaspen #smugglermountain #eyecandy #Aspen #Colorado” — @KPRC2Andy

“Shout out to the person driving past the corner of Galena and Hyman blasting Frankie Beverly and Maze Before I Let You Go. #aspen #maze #frankiebeverly #beforeiletyougo” — @IamMBB

“All smiles @PoloinAspen #aspen #polo” — @melissaganzi

“Oh Aspen, I’ve missed you Boo. #aspen #lovewhereyoulive #travel #staylocal” — @KacieLSizemore

“PLEASE #WearAMask to help stop the spread… keeps the economy open & increase our chances to shred this winter! #ApresLIVE #Aspen” — @ApresLIVE

“How to #aspen: why #flyfishing is one of the safest outdoor activities available this summer in @AspenCO” — @AspenOutfitting

“I live in #Aspen. On a mountain. This year there are swarms of miller moths, everywhere. They woke me at 5am hitting the bedroom windows. I am fucking creeped out.” — @peacekitty333

“Exploring the stunning mountains of Aspen! Thank you jennedy1 for picking this gorgeous place on our planet to celebrate your birthday! #mountains #hiking #aspen #aspencolorado #summer” — @KristaKrieger

“Whoa! Husband and I are among the recipients of the #2020AspenHeroes awards. I feel completely honored -just being nominated would have been very cool. We love our community!” #Aspen #Colorado — @lilysintheskies

