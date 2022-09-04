Outbound Aspen will be detoured from Main St. starting on Tuesday

Westbound motorists leaving Aspen will be detoured off Main Street onto North Fifth Street. The detour then goes from West Smuggler Street to Power Plant Road to Cemetery Lane, which connects to Highway 82.

Colorado Department of Transporation

Westbound motorists leaving Aspen will be detoured from Main Street through the West End neighborhood and Power Plant Road starting on Tuesday.

The detour will be in place around the clock until early October, when repair work on the Castle Creek Bridge is expected to be finished, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Workers for CDOT and contractor United Companies will be replacing the expansion joint at the west end of the bridge that is part of Highway 82. Most of the work will be done during daytime hours.

Both the detour and single-lane alternating traffic will allow the repair work to be done while the bridge is still being used. The bridge will remain open to eastbound traffic coming into town, according to CDOT. The bridge will also remain open to westbound emergency vehicles, public buses and commercial freight vehicles. Westbound contractor work vehicles, however, will be required to use the detour.

Westbound motorists leaving Aspen will be detoured off Main Street onto North Fifth Street. The detour then goes from West Smuggler Street to Power Plant Road to Cemetery Lane, which connects to Highway 82.





Flaggers will be stationed on the bridge and, in several locations, along the detour route to assist with traffic flow.

The work will affect pedestrians and cyclists, as well. The the trail between Marolt Open Space and Barnard Park will be closed under the bridge while the work occurs. Pedestrian trail alternate routes will be signed. Flaggers also will be available to assist pedestrians crossing Highway 82.

The bridge work starting this week is part of CDOT work on Highway 82 into Aspen that started earlier this summer.

The work has included paving and restriping Maroon Creek Bridge, which re-opened with all four lanes on Thursday.

The Aspen roundabout on Highway 82 was reconstructed with concrete paving replacing the asphalt surface. Other finished roundabout work has included resetting signs with permanent posts and bases. New light standards installation is also complete.

Topsoil, seeding and mulching work will start this week at the roundabout. Motorists can expect to see shoulder or single-lane closures during off-peak times, CDOT said.

Starting the week of Sept. 12, CDOT workers will start an asphalt-paving project from Highway 82 from the Aspen Airport Business Center to Castle Creek Bridge. Following a week of manhole resets and roto-milling, hot mix asphalt paving is set to begin the week of Sept. 19, according to CDOT.

Paepcke Transit Hub update

Motorists in downtown Aspen can expect traffic delays as the Paepcke Transit Hub Improvements project continues this week. | City of Aspen

Drivers will also experience some in-town delays this week.

The Paepcke Transit Hub Improvements project will close one lane in each direction on Main Street from Tuesday thrugh Sept 14.

The lane closures on Main Street between Aspen Street and Garmisch Street will be in place for 24 hours a day, seven days a week for simultaneous concrete and storm-drain work. Construction work also starts on Saturday.

Inbound, or eastbound, traffic will merge into one lane on Main Street between First Street and Garmisch Street. Outbound, or westbound, traffic will merge into one lane on Main Street between Monarch Street and Aspen Street.

The pedestrian crossing on Main Street west of Garmisch Street will remain open. The local inbound/eastbound bus stop on the north side of Paepcke Park will be closed; other bus stops in the vicinity will remain in place.

rcarroll@aspentimes.com