Open spaces, outdoor environments at Garfield County Fair lessen concern for spread of COVID-19





Those planning to attend this year’s Garfield County Fair shouldn’t be any more concerned about contracting COVID-19 than they would at any large gathering, Garfield County Public Health explained..

“Anytime there’s an event, there’s always that risk,” Garfield County Public Health spokesperson Carrie Godes said. “But (the fair) has a lot of positives — it’s outside, there’s a lot of air ventilation, people are moving about.”

New COVID-19 cases within the county have increased to 74 within the past seven-day period between July 17 and Friday. Public health reported Friday that just four Garfield County residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus.

The hospitalizations cover Garfield County residents admitted to hospitals in and outside of the county.

This year’s fair — the first in-person fair held since 2019 due to the pandemic — includes a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

A clinic will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 31 at the County Health and Human Services Building on Saturday. Many people park in this parking lot for the fair, making it easy to get a dose of the vaccine on the way in or out of the festivities, Godes stated in an email.

“If you have school-aged kids, Pfizer will be available,” Godes said in the email. “The next two weeks are critical to start the vaccine process to have both doses fully on board by the start of school. There will also be the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for anyone 18 or older.”

The fair also marks a number of live events scheduled to occur in Garfield County in the coming days. This weekend will also see Carbandale’s Mountain Fair unfold.

Attendees are not required to wear masks at this year’s fair.

“It’s always still a good practice to wash your hands and just make sure that you’re taking all those precautions that we always have harped on, you know, since the very beginning,” Godes said.

