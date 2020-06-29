One-third of Colorado is now in a severe drought
58 out of 64 counties are experiencing drier than normal conditions and that could mean wildfire trouble and result in crop losses
Drought conditions are setting in across most of Colorado, and that has top state officials worried about wildfire, crop losses and water restrictions.
Nearly 83% of Colorado is experiencing abnormally dry conditions and 33% is reporting extreme or severe drought, as of Tuesday, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported, up slightly from the week before.
A year ago, none of the state was experiencing drought conditions.
The driest conditions are in the southern plains and in southwest Colorado, where wind-driven wildfires are burning in four locations.
“What makes or breaks a fire season is ignition and wind,” Tim Mathewson, a meteorologist at the Bureau of Land Management said. “This year, we have had some hellacious wind events.”
The abnormally dry conditions also have implications for farmers and ranchers and so Gov. Jared Polis has activated the state Drought Task Force. The panel, made up of the departments of Agriculture, Natural Resources, Local Affairs, Public Safety and the Colorado Water Conservation Board, will assess the potential damage to Colorado’s $8 billion agricultural economy.
