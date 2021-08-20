One-sided reporting on Pandora’s expansion
You’ve printed many pro-Pandora expansion letters without any real analysis regarding the impact of the expansion. This shouldn’t be a popularity contest, because I’m sure all of us think it would be “fun” to have more terrain on Aspen Mountain.
Your reporting regarding the actual impacts to the backcountry has been negligible — both regarding the actual impacts to the backcountry and also in terms of what the USFS actually considered regarding this massive upzoning. Please report more responsibly.
Marcella Larsen
Aspen
