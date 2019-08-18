One person dies in two-vehicle crash on I-70 west of Glenwood Springs

One person died late Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 traveling westbound near mile marker 109.

Colorado State Patrol confirmed one fatality occurred as a result of the crash, which closed the highway for nearly 8 hours Saturday, forcing travelers to divert on U.S. Highway 6. The highway opened up to traffic round 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

“The road is going to be shutdown for an extended period of time,” a trooper with Colorado State Patrol said.

No details were available as to what caused the fatal crash.

This is a developing story that will be updated.