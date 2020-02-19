One Lipsey case set for trial, others in limbo

The teen driver of a speeding car that flew off Maroon Creek Road more than a year ago with four other teens inside is set to go on trial in July.

Joseph Lipsey IV, 19, is charged with two counts of felony vehicular assault, two counts of misdemeanor careless driving and one count of misdemeanor reckless driving in connection with the November 2018 crash. The trial is set for July 13 to 17 and 21-22.

Meanwhile, three cases filed against Lipsey and his parents, Shira and Joseph Lipsey III, accusing them of allowing underage teens to drink alcohol in their home in January 2019 remain in limbo.

Lawyers for the Lipseys complained repeatedly in court Tuesday that the District Attorney’s Office has not provided enough information about the case to move forward. Prosecutor Don Nottingham, however, said the attorneys “have enough information to defend this case.”

The parents are charged with felony contributing to the delinquency of minors and other misdemeanor charges, while their son faces a felony drug distribution charge and felony contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Lawyers in the drug and alcohol case will spend the next few months filing motions and briefs in the case, which will be addressed by District Judge Chris Seldin in April.

The vehicular assault case occurred after Lipsey was allegedly driving a 2017 Tesla X about 75 mph on Maroon Creek Road near the T-Lazy 7 Ranch and lost control. The car slid off the winding, two-lane road, went airborne for 41 feet, struck a tree, rolled 172 feet down an embankment and came to rest in the middle of Maroon Creek on its wheels.

Two of the teens in the car suffered serious injuries, including broken arms, broken ribs and head injuries.