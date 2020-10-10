One dead, two in custody after gunfire at downtown Denver rallies
“Patriot rally” and “BLM-Antifa Soup Drive” planned for Saturday downtown near Civic Center
The Denver Post
One person has died and two people are in custody after a shooting during dueling protests Saturday in downtown Denver, according to police and media reports.
A man participating in what was billed as a “Patriot Rally” of right-wing protesters sprayed mace at a left-wing demonstrator, and the left-wing demonstrator shot him with a handgun. Ambulances responded to the scene. Police said Saturday afternoon they were working on a homicide investigation.
Less than a month before the presidential election, left- and right-wing groups on Saturday faced off during rallies around Civic Center. An hour in, police had fired what appeared to be pepper balls after people from the leftist group started rattling a barrier headed into the amphitheater.
As the rallies got started the two groups were shouting at each other and police were standing by. One protester burned a thin-blue-line flag in front of the officers.
For more on this story, go to denverpost.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
One dead, two in custody after gunfire at downtown Denver rallies
One person has died and two people are in custody after a shooting during dueling protests Saturday in downtown Denver. A man participating in what was billed as a “Patriot Rally” of right-wing protesters sprayed mace at a left-wing demonstrator, and the left-wing demonstrator shot him, according to reports.