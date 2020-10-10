One dead, two in custody after gunfire at downtown Denver rallies

A right-wing group gathers at the amphitheater at Civic Center for the Patriot Rally in downtown Denver on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

Sam Tabachnik/The Denver Post

One person has died and two people are in custody after a shooting during dueling protests Saturday in downtown Denver, according to police and media reports.

A man participating in what was billed as a “Patriot Rally” of right-wing protesters sprayed mace at a left-wing demonstrator, and the left-wing demonstrator shot him with a handgun. Ambulances responded to the scene. Police said Saturday afternoon they were working on a homicide investigation.

Less than a month before the presidential election, left- and right-wing groups on Saturday faced off during rallies around Civic Center. An hour in, police had fired what appeared to be pepper balls after people from the leftist group started rattling a barrier headed into the amphitheater.

As the rallies got started the two groups were shouting at each other and police were standing by. One protester burned a thin-blue-line flag in front of the officers.

