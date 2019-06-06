One dead in Eagle River rafting accident on Thursday afternoon

Crews respond to a flipped raft on the Eagle River on Thursday afternoon.

Nate Peterson/Vail Daily

AVON — A rafting accident near Eagle-Vail left one man dead Thursday afternoon.

Around 1:10 p.m., emergency crews responded to a call regarding a flipped raft in the Eagle River. The call was made after the raft flipped and one of the rafters was able to scramble out of the river and alert nearby golfers to call 911.

Once on scene, first responders learned that there were five occupants on the private raft at the time that it flipped after hitting a high wave. Four of the occupants emerged from the water but one was unaccounted for. The unaccounted person was located floating near the Eaglebend Apartments in Avon, Colo.

Several agencies worked diligently to implement a river rescue and were able to locate the fifth individual in the water. Once first responders pulled the individual from the water, CPR was started immediately in front of onlookers just outside the gate of the pool at the Weston Riverfront Resort & Spa. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

First responders then worked to pull the empty raft up the river bank. Responders have been practicing fast water rescues for the past several weeks in anticipation of high river flows.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time pending next of kin notifications.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.