On the Mountain: Unplugging and being fully present

A gaggle of mid-20-year-olds consisting of old friends, acquaintances and strangers huddled around a wood table, hot toddies in hand, for a competitive game of charades.

All eyes were on the actor of the moment as laughter ensued and a fire crackled faintly.

There was no snapping, tweeting, texting or recording. There were no phones, iPads, computer screens, chargers, cords or anything named "Alexa."

The hut trip felt like the "simpler time" our elders reference, often in a way that suggests some experience our generation will never understand.

But gathered around the kitchen table with only the cabin's quaint features to distract us, the game to entertain us, and one another as company, it all made sense.

As a journalist, I'm as guilty as any of answering emails on the move or trying to capture the perfect photo.

The more time I spend in the mountains, however, the more I learn that unplugging and being fully present can feel more productive and rewarding than multitasking or nailing the shot.

