On the Fly: Wade into volunteering for National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic

A local rainbow trout.

Courtesy of Scott Spooner

Finding ways to make real and tangible contributions to society through fishing is what it’s all about, and here is your opportunity to make a difference in a veteran’s life. The National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic is headed to the valley soon, and the Roaring Fork Valley Fly Fishing Club is hosting the fishing venue again this year between March 25-31.

You don’t need to be a “guide” or strictly a fly-fisher to help out — just willing to assist with netting a few fish, lending a shoulder to lean on, and tying a few knots. We expect 30 to 40 veterans participating each day, and we hope to have five to 10 volunteers per day to lend a hand. Lunch will be generously provided each day by the Aspen Elks Club, and you are encouraged to bring your fishing gear.

If fishing isn’t your thing, there are plenty of other activities happening during the Winter Sports Clinic. You can reach out to the Aspen Elks at 970-925-9071 or visit aspenelks.org to find out how you can volunteer for this worthy cause. We hope to see you there. Our disabled veterans deserve our gratitude and respect for the sacrifices they made protecting our precious freedoms. Volunteer days on the water are the best days. Come find out why!

What: National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic

When: March 25-31, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., each day.





Where: Valleywide. Fishing venue is at the Half-As Ranch, 1087 Hooks Spur Lane in Basalt.

Contact: Tom Skutely, resident of the Roaring Fork Valley Fly Fishing Club: rfvffc@gmail.com

This report is provided every week by Taylor Creek Fly Shops in Aspen and Basalt. Taylor Creek can be reached at 970-927-4374 or TaylorCreek.com.