On the Fly: Tough days are down payments for the great ones

Local guide Gifford Maytham and a Fryingpan rainbow trout.

Taylor Creek Fly Shop/Courtesy photo

I heard somewhere that the universe is under no obligation to make sense to us. This is doubly true when applied to trout fishing, don’t you think?

In the course of a busy day in the fly shop, fly fishers from around the world (and from around the block) celebrate their successes with us, as well as their crises of fishing faith. Some days, the trout do what they are expected to, but more often than not, they don’t. The same goes for insect hatches.

This doubly applies to an angler that fishes here a few days a year and expects the world from the insects and fish. Most of us can accept the randomness of hatches and fish behavior; others expect a certain hatch to happen at a certain time at a certain place, which can set that angler up for a frustrating day. We all should be thankful for what the river offers us on any given day, and the more you fish, the more gifts she will eventually bestow upon you.

We have all had one of those fishing days where everything clicks together easily, and when we go back to the scene of the crime the following day, absolutely nothing is working despite identical conditions. This is a teaching moment, to be sure. Deep breaths and a change in game plan is needed on these days. The tough days are down payments for the days you seemingly can’t miss!

The rivers here in the Roaring Fork Valley can spoil us rotten, given the prolific insect life and thousands of trout we enjoy. Whether you’ve fished here for a lifetime or it’s your first time, we should all come to the realization sooner or later that these waters can be tough once in a while. Trout can make us laugh one minute and cry the next because they are under no obligation to make sense to anybody, right?





This report is provided every week by Taylor Creek Fly Shops in Aspen and Basalt. Taylor Creek can be reached at 970-927-4374 or TaylorCreek.com.