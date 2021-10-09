On the Fly: Time, depth and technique

A drift boat floats the Roaring Fork.

Leaves are dropping, and angling pressure certainly has dropped off, too. The peace of offseason is seemingly resonating softly throughout the valley. This time of year, with lower water flows and cooler weather, anglers should take note of numerous factors to continue their success on local waters. This past week float and wade fishing throughout the valley has remained quite consistent.

The factors anglers need to be considering as we move into shorter and cooler days will be to focus on the slower, deeper pools and get your flies down deep during nonhatch periods. Water temperatures have been cooling off, and trout will begin to seek the warmth of slower, deeper pools and runs. This cooling off also reduces their activity periods throughout the day. Thus, late morning through early afternoon is generally the best time to target fish. This is not to say that you cannot have good fishing earlier or later, but bankers’ hours will be most consistent day in and day out.

Stay on the technical side of things with your flies, leader and tippets. Low, slow and clear water means tiny 18-22 midge and baetis patterns attached to 5X, 6X and 7X tippets. Plenty of weight will bounce your offerings along the bottom where fish will be stacked up. Overall, the key to finding fish throughout the fall is time, depth and technique. The only variable to this will be swinging or stripping streamers to produce some more violent takes.

Favorite technical patterns are Blings, Freestone Emergers, Foam Top RS2s and Roy Boys. For the meaty streamer stuff, try Autumn Splendors, Dungeons, Meal Tickets and Exasperators. Stop in your favorite shop and get the inside scoop for the day, have them write you a sick note and go enjoy some hot fall fishing.

