On the Fly: There’s no place like home

Bill Rock and a Fryingpan River cuttbow.

Taylor Creek Guide Justin Moore/Courtesy photo

Fly fishing can be a very relaxing way to spend your day if you’re not too busy horseback riding, whitewater rafting, wine tasting, hiking, and the like.

Even if you’ve never fished the Roaring Fork Valley, there are a bunch of great places to explore and wild trout to meet out there during the summer months.

If you are visiting and don’t have any gear, most fly shops from Glenwood Springs to Aspen offer rental gear as well as top-notch guide services to maximize your time on our rivers, streams, and lakes.

The possibilities are endless when it comes to where and when to go, as you can choose between intimate small streams, high country lakes, and our world-famous, gold-medal waters. Any shop in the valley would love the opportunity to spread out a map on the counter and show you their favorite haunts, including what to use and how to fish the flies they recommend. Finding great water is easy here. Getting a license for the day or the week is even easier.

If solitude, wild cutthroats, and brook trout are your speed, be sure to check out the open lakes and upper reaches of most rivers (in the comings weeks) as they begin to clear up.





If it’s all about dry fly hatches and gold-medal water, this is the time to be on the Fryingpan with a few blue wing olive, cranefly, golden stone, and pale morning dun patterns in your vest.

Even if you have never fly fished, I guarantee (with the right advice and/or guide) you can have a blast on our rivers and lakes.

Some rivers are challenging this week, others are easy to fish, and plenty of local experts would be happy to advise you on where and when to go.

Bring along some sunscreen, a few flies, and take in the gorgeous scenery we love to call home. You won’t regret it!

This report is provided every week by Taylor Creek Fly Shops in Aspen and Basalt. Taylor Creek can be reached at 970-927-4374 or TaylorCreek.com.