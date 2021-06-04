On the fly: The season is upon us

Kenzie Loyd getting it done on the Colorado River. Photo Courtesy Shannon Outing



Fishing guides up and down the valley are getting ready. Just recently the Roaring Fork and Colorado Rivers are getting into floatable shape, and the summer fishing season is now underway. Although it is still high in volume, it is significantly clearing and dropping. We may have a few twitchy days in the next week when it gets hot, but everyone is back in business. With the low water year we are having, everything is a bit ahead of schedule these days.

Before you know it, it will also be time to break out the head lamp, dry shake and big H and L Variants to get after twilight green drakes and caddis on the freestones.So much is changing and improving on our rivers, it is hard to sleep at night. As most of you know, the Roaring Fork drake hatch gets going just as the sun is setting as it rolls its way up the Roaring Fork through the month of June and July. This can be “Zen” fishing at its finest, because the trout just keep on rising, even in the dark.

The Crystal River is still running high, but we will see it drop and clear over the coming weeks as well. If you head up this river in elevation, there should be better fishing conditions above Avalanche Creek. Caddis are the name of the game currently on the Fork and Colorado, but green drakes, pale morning duns, stoneflies and yellow sallies (smaller stoneflies) are on the horizon.

The crown jewel of the Roaring Fork Valley, the Fryingpan, has a comfortable summer flow of 140 cubic feet per second. Blue winged olives, caddis and midges are the hatch right now, and pale morning duns will be on the scene in no time. Green drake nymphs are prolific in this tailwater, and the San Juan Worm seems to be the favorite morsel of these (usually finicky) trout this week. The time for screwing around is over, folks. Get those leaky waders fixed and give your favorite guide a call. It’s on.