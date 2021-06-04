On the fly: The season is upon us
Fishing guides up and down the valley are getting ready. Just recently the Roaring Fork and Colorado Rivers are getting into floatable shape, and the summer fishing season is now underway.
On the Fly
Fishing guides up and down the valley are getting ready. Just recently the Roaring Fork and Colorado Rivers are getting into floatable shape, and the summer fishing season is now underway. Although it is still high in volume, it is significantly clearing and dropping. We may have a few twitchy days in the next week when it gets hot, but everyone is back in business. With the low water year we are having, everything is a bit ahead of schedule these days.
Before you know it, it will also be time to break out the head lamp, dry shake and big H and L Variants to get after twilight green drakes and caddis on the freestones.So much is changing and improving on our rivers, it is hard to sleep at night. As most of you know, the Roaring Fork drake hatch gets going just as the sun is setting as it rolls its way up the Roaring Fork through the month of June and July. This can be “Zen” fishing at its finest, because the trout just keep on rising, even in the dark.
The Crystal River is still running high, but we will see it drop and clear over the coming weeks as well. If you head up this river in elevation, there should be better fishing conditions above Avalanche Creek. Caddis are the name of the game currently on the Fork and Colorado, but green drakes, pale morning duns, stoneflies and yellow sallies (smaller stoneflies) are on the horizon.
The crown jewel of the Roaring Fork Valley, the Fryingpan, has a comfortable summer flow of 140 cubic feet per second. Blue winged olives, caddis and midges are the hatch right now, and pale morning duns will be on the scene in no time. Green drake nymphs are prolific in this tailwater, and the San Juan Worm seems to be the favorite morsel of these (usually finicky) trout this week. The time for screwing around is over, folks. Get those leaky waders fixed and give your favorite guide a call. It’s on.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
‘Night Watchman’ community read starts June 23
Free copies of Louise Erdrich’s Aspen Words Literary Prize-winning novel “The Night Watchman” will be distributed to residents of the Roaring Fork Valley starting June 23, kicking off the third annual summer-long community read presented by Aspen Words and the Pitkin County Library.