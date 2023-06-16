On the Fly: The mother of all hatches coming soon

A Roaring Fork Green Drake mayfly.

Scott Spooner/Courtesy photo

The green drake mayfly hatch is one of many reasons Basalt and the Roaring Fork Valley is considered Mecca for fly fishers around the world.

We (plus the birds and fish) enjoy this hatch from late runoff on our freestone rivers and until fall on the Fryingpan tail water.

Mayflies vary in size around here, from small size 22 blue winged olives to medium size 16 pale morning duns and red quills, to the big size 10 and 12 brutes we know as green drakes.

The drakes on the Colorado and Roaring Fork rivers hatch primarily at twilight as runoff ebbs, but we see plenty of them midday during low water years. As of now, the drakes haven’t quite started, but we will see them soon.

Favorite fly patterns for this hatch are high-vis White Wulffs, H and L Variants, and Royal Wulffs in sizes 10 and 12, which we can see as the light begins to fade. Zen fishing at its finest!





The drake hatch on the Fryingpan starts in August and has become quite reliable in September and October. Fryingpan drakes hatch midday, usually between noon and 4.

These big bugs hatch primarily out of the center line of the river (where the water is a little faster). Anglers will have better success fishing that fly in that rougher water, where the trout have less time to inspect their offering.

Popular patterns for Fryingpan green drakes are Renee Harrop’s CDC Green Drake Cripple and CDC Thorax, in addition to Jeremy Stott’s KGB (Killer Green Bug), Taylor Creek Sparkledun Green Drake, Moosetail Hairwing Drake, Traditional Adams and Parachute Adams, and the BDE (Best Dry Ever) in sizes 10 to 12.

What I love about this hatch on the Fryingpan is that it usually lasts until Halloween. If you find summer crowds irksome on the Fryingpan, remember you can fish this exciting hatch well after the bustling summer tourism season has passed. Enjoy the world-famous hatch, and I’ll see you on the river!

This report is provided every week by Taylor Creek Fly Shops in Aspen and Basalt. Taylor Creek can be reached at 970-927-4374 or TaylorCreek.com.