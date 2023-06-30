On the Fly: Runoff is subsiding, let’s go fishing

Taylor Creek guide Beck Brooks and the Warnick Family on the Fryingpan River.

Taylor Creek Fly Shop/Courtesy photo

We have finally warmed up, the runoff has peaked a few times, and guides are getting ready for a wet and wild summer here in the Roaring Fork Valley.

We’ve been blessed with a wet spring and early summer, plus cooler-than-average evenings have prolonged the runoff season — typically done by mid-May. We will continue to see high water for the coming week or two, but everything is finally starting to drop and clear.

Flows will likely increase on the Fryingpan tailwater in the coming days, but the upper river flowing into Reudi Reservoir (which is almost full) is starting to drop, as well.

Hatches on the Fryingpan are starting to transition from small, blue winged olives and midges to larger, pale morning duns and cream-colored caddis flies. For those looking for a break from the crowds, the lower Fryingpan is boasting decent golden stoneflies and darker caddisflies.

Locals are salivating in anticipation of the world-renowned, twilight green drake hatch on the Colorado and lower Roaring Fork, which is also slightly behind schedule. These brutish mayflies always start in lower elevations and work their way up the 70 miles of Roaring Fork River through August.





To fish this hatch, get some fresh batteries in your head lamp, stock up on dry shake and gel, and be sure to nab a few high-vis patterns like size 10 and 12 Royal Wulffs, H and L Variants, and White Wulffs. If you’re not sure where the hatch is happening, just reach out to your local fly shop in the coming weeks.

High-country lakes are opening up, exploratory missions to American and Cathedral tell us they are no longer iced over, and the trails are drying out. Higher elevation sections of the Crystal, Roaring Fork, and Fryingpan rivers are beginning to clear in the coming week, and conditions will become much easier.

The moral of this story? It’s time to stop screwing around and get ready for all the summertime delights we enjoy here in the Roaring Fork Valley. We’ll see you on the water!

This report is provided every week by Taylor Creek Fly Shops in Aspen and Basalt. Taylor Creek can be reached at 970-927-4374 or TaylorCreek.com.