On the Fly: New hatches are here on local rivers and happening now

Ruby the River Dog and a young angler on the Fryingpan River.

Shannon Outing Photography/Courtesy photo

What a difference a week makes.

We have started seeing pale morning dun mayflies on the Fryingpan, which vary from pink, blood red, and yellow from sizes 14 down to 18. The golden stoneflies are thick this year down closer to Basalt, and we are seeing caddis hatch on the lower river this week, too.

Runoff is essentially over at this point, so the Crystal and upper Roaring Fork are in decent shape and already fishing well. There is still considerable volume in these rivers, but they are clearing and dropping fast.

Many high mountain lakes (below 12,000 feet) are de-iced and already on the menu, too. When the rivers start to feel a bit crowded, a hike up to your favorite lake is the way to go.

The main event is the green drake hatch on the Colorado and lower Roaring Fork this week. While you are waiting for them to hatch at dusk, there are prolific yellow sallies, pale morning duns, and caddis to keep you busy on the river.





The caddis vary between sizes 12 to 18, yellow sallies are usually around a size 16, and the PMDs range from 14 to 18 in size. Don’t forget the rusty spinners!

The green drake hatch is the reason many anglers choose to live here — and the time is now. The hatch is rolling up-valley quicker than usual due to high flows, so don’t beat around the bush this year.

Grab a few high-vis patterns you can pick out on the water when the light is low, and don’t forget the dry shake and fresh batteries in your headlamp. It’s here, it’s now, let’s fish!

This report is provided every week by Taylor Creek Fly Shops in Aspen and Basalt. Taylor Creek can be reached at 970-927-4374 or TaylorCreek.com.