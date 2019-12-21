On the Fly: Have an angler on your list?

Anglers can be a bit tough to shop for, as no two have the same preferences, philosophies or approaches to this sport. Fly shops across the valley operate all year and can “hook up” the angler in your life with a gift they will appreciate. For anglers you know well, it pays to keep your radar up all year for the random utterances you may hear in regards to their gear, clothing or fly selection that could use an upgrade. There are plenty of items at most local shops that would please any angler, regardless of their skill or experience level.

Every angler needs flies. Local shops can set your angler up with flies for all the hatches of summer, the smaller insects we see through the winter months, or even flies for saltwater destinations. Every angler loses a few flies when they fish and they are always appreciated; you will find a vast selection that your favorite local shop recommends for every hatch we encounter here in the west.

If your angler aspires to tie their own flies, perhaps a vise in addition to some tools and essential materials could keep them busy all winter long. Essential items like leader, tippet, floatant, weights, nippers, hemostats, indicators, knot tying tools, fly boxes, lanyards, wool socks, face masks, beanies and flasks make great stocking stuffers that don’t break the bank. If price tags aren’t an issue, vehicle rod vaults, guided trips, fishing artwork, a locally-crafted Boulder Boat Works drift boat, or fishing destination travel can wow the angler on your list.

Nine-foot five-weight fly rods are the norm around here, and most anglers utilize weight-forward floating lines. If a new reel is in order, peek at their rod to find out which weight it is, and local shops will recommend their favorite for that particular rod. If all of this is Greek to you, perhaps a gift certificate is in order. Shopping for the angler in your life doesn’t have to be daunting, just pop in your local shop and they’ll make it easy for you. They probably know your angler already, and know exactly what they need. Season’s Greetings and “tight lines” to all!

This column is provided by Taylor Creek Fly Shops in Aspen and Basalt. Taylor Creek can be reached at 970-927-4374.