On the Fly: Good Problems

Fryingpan River rainbow trout. Photo courtesy of Justin Moore



The hatches up the Fryingpan this week are nothing short of amazing, especially if you are all about dissecting complex dry fly hatches. The kicker right now is that there are six different insects coming off, all at once. The Pan is offering up coinciding green drake, pale morning dun, cranefly, seratella, midge and caddis hatches these days, which makes for some head-scratching on the part of the angler. You can either accept it or get ticked off, depending on how you handle these “stressful” situations.

While poking around in the river recently, every one of the aforementioned insects were in the air or on the water. There were rising fish everywhere. I like big flies, so of course the first thing to go on the end of the leader was a size 12 green drake Sparkledun. No love. Not even a refusal after close inspection. A pink pale morning dun was offered next, with the same result. After plying the water with Roy Palm’s Special Fryingpan Emerger and my favorite caddis imitiations, I was on the verge of getting upset.

Things were figured out after much trial and especially error. On this particular day, these fish were eating specific insects, changing their minds, and changing them back again. Some days you have to wear a few different hats when you are fly fisher; be it hapless observer, self-help therapist or entomologist. Watch what’s happening like a hawk during these complex hatch days, and roll with the haymakers the trout and river might throw at you.

Personally, the periodic toughness of this sport is what keeps me addicted. Whether you are young or “old,” you will always learn something new on the water if you watch and learn. I think I would have gotten bored with all this stuff years ago if this weren’t the case. On those days when you don’t know whether to laugh or cry, choose laughter!

