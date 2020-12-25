On the Fly: Fishing resolutions

Taylor Creek fishing guide Kyle Holt holds two Roaring Fork brown trout.



After this year of our discontent, making a few fishing resolutions will provide us some light at the end of the 2020 tunnel. The beauty of fly-fishing is that we never “cap out,” there is always something to learn, appreciate and strive for in our pursuits of those rascally finned friends of ours.

Giving back should top all of our lists. Local organizations, scout troops and schools provide so much to local youth and aspiring anglers. Groups like the Roaring Fork Conservancy, Aspen Center for Environmental Studies, the Roaring Fork Fishing Guide Alliance, the Western Slope chapter of Casting for Recovery, and the Roaring Fork Valley Fly Fishing Club can all use our help, whether it is financial or volunteering.

Stepping outside of our comfort zones makes us better anglers. This should be the year we learn to tie our own flies, learn to effectively fish dry flies or streamers better, or learn a new section of river versus stubbornly fishing the same spot all year.

The next step for accomplished trout fishers is to go on a saltwater trip. Planning a trip is half as fun as going on the trip itself, and hopefully we all feel more comfortable traveling soon. Consider bonefish, tarpon, permit or redfish if it’s your first attempt at going beyond Rocky Mountain trout. You can catch these fish in coastal areas right here in the good ‘ole USA.

Entomology is very important for fly-fishers to understand, and this knowledge separates the novice from the accomplished angler. Read a book, grab a seine or dip net, and flip over some rocks. Understanding what insects the fish are focused on is half the battle out there. Don’t be afraid to pick the brains of your favorite fly shop employees either; we all ponder bugs morning, noon and night. Happy New Fishing Year to all of you, let’s all get to that next level of fly-fishing together!

This column is provided by Taylor Creek Fly Shops in Aspen and Basalt. Taylor Creek can be reached at 970-927-4374.