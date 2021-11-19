On the Fly: Finding your magic

A local brown trout. Kara Moore/courtesy photo



Fly fishing serves different people in different ways. For many, getting out on the river and being immersed in nature is all one needs, using the time as a meditation, and landing a fish is just a bonus. Others are addicted to the tug, and will drive miles on end for a chance to tangle with a trophy fish. It is hard to deny that fly fishing holds magic, but where one sees it differs from person to person.

Floating down the Roaring Fork as the sun slowly drops below the mountains while our famous green drakes pour off the river is nirvana for some. Other anglers might say floating is a little too fast-paced, and prefer the beauty of what they find while wading; appreciating the stillness, the sound of the river and listening to the wildlife sing their sweet song throughout the seasons.

Some anglers might find our local rivers in summertime a little too crowded for their liking, and resort to using their feet to go the extra mile, where they can find paradise in the high country. Catching trophy fish is not a concern to those who search for the magic above tree line. Throwing hoppers in crystal-clear streams or pristine mountain lakes for eager cutthroats and brook trout can be as good as it gets. Winter dry fly fishing on the Fryingpan with no crowds is a draw for many as well.

When it comes down to it, fly fishing is a little more than just fishing. For all of us who call the Roaring Fork Valley home, we are doubly blessed with the amount of public land and water we are able to explore throughout the year. For instance, we have the opportunity to be able to ski our world-famous mountains in the morning and fish Gold Medal waters in the afternoon, let’s just say we are pretty darn lucky. Wouldn’t you agree?

This report is provided every week by Taylor Creek Fly Shops in Aspen and Basalt. Taylor Creek can be reached at 970-927-4374 or TaylorCreek.com.