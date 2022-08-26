On the Fly: Be thankful and the fish will reward you

A thankful Logan Lyman and guide Matt Ippoliti show off this nice trout.

Courtesy of Taylor Creek Fly Shop

As our friend and author John Geirach once said, “Creeps and idiots cannot disguise themselves for long on a fishing trip.”

Whether you are young or old, gay or straight, male, female or other, well-moneyed or a trout bum, new to this sport or an accomplished angler, it all boils down to one thing — how you behave. This can apply to how you treat other anglers you encounter, how you handle the fish, whether you’re a trespasser or not, if you respect or denigrate the resource, and whether you are thankful for the outdoor opportunities most of us are privileged to enjoy.

How you behave ultimately results in how many fish you catch, the friends you cultivate, the luck that you enjoy, and the opportunities that may or may not come your way.

The best anglers I have the privilege of knowing tend to be patient, humble, and more than willing to offer a helping hand (or advice) to people in need of it.

It all boils down to whether you are thankful or not. It is a privilege, not a right, to enjoy the benefits of living in this incredible part of the world with its abundant resources. We’re spoiled here in the Roaring Fork Valley when you consider the mountains, rivers, ski runs, biking trails and nature preserves at our fingertips.





To catch a fish in a gin-clear trout stream in the beautiful Rocky Mountains is the stuff of dreams for most, yet we all know that person who would be impatient, fussy and unappreciative. Luckily for us, we know better than to take them fishing.

Well-behaved and thankful anglers catch the most fish. Ask anybody!

This report is provided every week by Taylor Creek Fly Shops in Aspen and Basalt. Taylor Creek can be reached at 970-927-4374 or TaylorCreek.com.