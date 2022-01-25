Olympics send-off Wednesday for Aspen-area athletes

Hanna Faulhaber, of the United States, makes a run in the halfpipe finals, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, during the Dew Tour freestyle skiing event at Copper Mountain, Colo. (AP Photo/Hugh Carey)



Aspen is set to add to its Olympic heritage next month as three local athletes head to the Beijing Games. Halfpipe skiers Alex Ferreira and Hanna Faulhaber, as well as cross-country skier Hailey Swirbul, will take part in the 2022 Winter Olympics, which begin Feb. 4.

Aspen Skiing Co. will recognize the trio as part of an Olympic send-off event at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Gondola Plaza at the base of Aspen Mountain. Hot cocoa will be served, and presentations will be made from various community members.

Ferreira is headed to his second Olympics and is the reigning silver medalist. Faulhaber and Swirbul are first-time Olympians and each hail from Basalt. All three grew up skiing with the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club.