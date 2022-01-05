Ognacevic receives probation for Aspen Highlands safe thefts

Yuri Ognacevic



A Roaring Fork Valley man sentenced to probation a year ago for armed robbery again received a probationary sentence earlier this week after pleading guilty to stealing three safes from Aspen Highlands in 2018.

Yuri Ognacevic, 40, will spend the next 10 years on probation after District Judge Chris Seldin declined to send him to prison Monday.

Ognacevic pleaded guilty in November to one count of second-degree burglary and faced up to six years in prison, though his plea deal with the District Attorney’s Office did not call for mandatory prison time. At the time, he admitted breaking into the Aspen Highlands ticket office in April 2018 — a few months after he stopped working as a ski patroller at Highlands — and stealing three safes containing a total of about $7,700.

Ognacevic also pleaded guilty in July 2020 to aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender for threatening a 19-year-old woman with a screwdriver while robbing the concession stand at Theatre Aspen a year earlier.

In August 2020, Seldin sentenced Ognacevic to 270 days in the Pitkin County Jail and six years of probation for that crime.





On Monday, Seldin tacked on another five years of probation for Ognacevic to be served consecutive to the six years of probation he began serving last year for the concession stand robbery. He will also have to complete 96 hours of community service and undergo a substance abuse evaluation and possible treatment, according to Seldin’s sentencing order.

Ognacevic served time in Colorado prison in the early 2000s after he was convicted in 1999 for taking part in the armed holdup of Clark’s Market in Aspen. He was part of a crew of 12 Aspen teens who were responsible for a string of robberies and burglaries in Aspen and Snowmass Village in 1999.