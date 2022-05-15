Officials search for man believed missing in Colorado River

Jeremy Trujillo



The search for a man who is believed to be missing after he jumped in the Colorado River early Friday morning continues.

On Friday evening, the Rifle Police Department put out a missing persons report on Jeremy Trujillo, a Hispanic male suspected of jumping into the Colorado River from an old bridge at the Rifle Rest Area. Since then, Rifle Police Chief Debra Funston said neither the Rifle Police Department nor the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office have been able to use a search boat because of the strong current.

“Because the water is running so swiftly, we don’t have a boat that can safely access the river,” she said Friday.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office is deploying a drone to gather information and search for the missing man, Funston said.

Funston is advising people to continue to stay away from the water.





“We’re getting information that individual citizens potentially are trying to find boats to access the river,” she said. “We understand that people are worried and want to help, but we’ve got a lot of runoff from snow that’s coming through the river.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the man are encouraged to call 970-625-8095.

