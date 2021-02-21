Officials investigating two unrelated deaths in Pitkin County

The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office is currently investigating two unrelated unattended deaths that occurred last week, county law enforcement officials confirmed Sunday.

Wayne Fairless, 54, died Feb. 15 and was found at the entrance of his trailer in the homeless camp located next to the Brush Creek Park and Ride, according to Pitkin County Coroner Steve Ayers. An autopsy and toxicology report will be conducted to determine the cause of death, with results expected in a few weeks, Ayers said.

The death was reported early in the morning Feb. 16, according to Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Captain Jesse Steindler. Fairless had been a short-term resident at the camp for “a little more than a week” before he died, Steindler said.

The coroner’s office also is investigating the Feb. 16 death of a 31-year-old male at the Inn at Aspen. The cause of death has not yet been determined, pending the results of an autopsy and toxicology report; officials will not release the name of the deceased until they can contact his next of kin, Ayers said.

The man was a staff member at the hotel, according to Steindler; the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office recorded the report around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday night.

