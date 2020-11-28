Officials investigating the source of a loud explosion at Smuggler Mine
Officials are investigating the source of a loud explosion Saturday morning coming from the Smuggler Mine area, which is located at the base of Smuggler Mountain in Aspen.
The explosion occurred just prior to 9 a.m. and visible smoke, with reported flames, was seen rising over the area of the mine. Numerous fire and medical vehicles arrived on scene, but didn’t stay long once the ongoing threat was deemed negligible.
The Pitkin County Sheriff’s office tweeted later that morning the activity at the mine did not involve an aircraft, but came from within the mine.
Deputies and personnel from @AspenFireDept responded to a reported explosion on Smuggler Mountain this morning involving smoke and flames. Per fire personnel, it was due to activity within the Smuggler Mine and did NOT involve an aircraft. @FlyAspenAirport— Pitkin Co. Sheriff (@PitkinSheriff) November 28, 2020
This is a developing story that will be updated as information becomes available.
