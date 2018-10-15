Warne William Chitty, 34 years old, died October 12, 2018 after a sudden and short illness.

Warne, a born and raised local, grew up in Aspen, Colorado. He graduated from Aspen High School class of 2002 and Kingston University, London, U.K. in 2006 with a B.S. in Mineralogy and Applied Gemology.

He enjoyed fund raising for Iowa Public Broadcasting Systems (PBS) providing free educational programs for children.

Warne loved traveling the world. He was incredibly intelligent and well-read. A charming and handsome man, Warne loved deeply, cared abundantly, and thrived in the high country with his horses and dogs. He had a passion for cooking, loved saltwater fly-fishing and was an avid bird hunter.

Warne will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please contribute to Room to Read — Aspen Valley Chapter, honoring Warne's love of books and reading.