Thomas Schultze

Thomas "Pink" Schultze, 74, slipped away on October 18, 2018 from complications related to cancer.

Tom graduated from C.K. McClatchy High School in Sacramento in 1962. He was active with Tioga Ski Club and had a penchant for spark plugs and gasoline at an early age.

He first moved to Aspen with Jim Ford in 1964. Tom then moved back to Sacramento and worked with Simultaneous Avalanche, a light show that worked with many big-name acts in Sacramento and Kings Beach Lake Tahoe including Jimi Hendrix at Sacramento State College in 1968.

He went to Sacramento City College for a short time and was in the Air Force Reserve.

Pink then moved back to Aspen for good, and in Aspen he worked at the Hotel Jerome, delivered milk, worked for a concrete company, owned and operated the Power Wash company, drove snow cats for Powder Tours and had many other jobs to keep him permanently located in Aspen.

He was a proud member of the Aspen Volunteer Fire Department (badge #41) and continued to support the fire department throughout the years.

Schultze raced a stock car "The Pink Slug" at the local race track and from then on became known by all as "Pink". Pink was a graduate of Aspen State Teacher's college and became the Professor of Daredevildom. For lodging in Aspen, Pink initially built a small shack somewhere on Smuggler mountain. Knowing this may not be permanent or even semi-permanent he built the shack on skids so he could move it around town as needed.

Eventually Pink found a plot of land at the base of Shadow Mountain and, over time, became the legal owner of his own piece of paradise.

Tom then met Liz Carter in 1989 and they married in 1998 and spent the next 20 years side by side at Elks events, Fire Department events, supporting the Disabled Veterans or on the road seeking desert landscapes and ocean breezes.

Pink is survived by his wife Liz Schultze who remains in their home. He is also survived by brothers Bob (CA) and Rick (OR).

A recognition of Pink's life will be held at noon on November 3rd at the Aspen Fire Station #61.

In lieu of flowers or donations, please consider donating to the Aspen Volunteer Fire Department.