On Nov. 6, 2017, Susan Soto-Hall Phillips, 84, passed away peacefully in her sleep with her beloved dog Beau by her side.

Susan lived in Basalt for nearly 30 years in her rustic log cabin home on the Roaring Fork River, which affectionately called Rancho Conejo. She hosted many weddings, parties and holiday dinners for friends and family over the years.

Susan Soto-Hall was born in San Francisco on May 24, 1933. She attend the Covenant of the Sacred Heart and then went to a boarding school where she meet her life-long best friend, Dolly Toms. After high school, Susan attended the University of California-Berkeley. Soon after college, she worked in her father's medical office.

In 1954, Susan meet James Phillips on a double date with her good friend Alex Kellum and Jim's older brother Bob. Susan and Alex married the two brothers and became life-long great friends. They resided in Sam Mateo, CA where their three children were born, Blair and the twins Courtney and Leslie. Jim and Susan divorced in 1968. Susan had a long relationship with Chub Feeney, who was then San Francisco Giants general manager. Chub was the love of her life and soul mate, but his move to New York ended their relationship. Shortly thereafter, Susan and her three daughters moved to Aspen, where they lived for 10 years before moving to Basalt. While living in Aspen, Susan worked for the Mellow Yellow Taxi Co., as a cab driver and dispatcher.

Susan was truly a "one of a kind" character with style, intelligence, charm and a wonderful sense of humor. She was a very passionate sports fan, first for the San Francisco Giants and Forty-Niners, then the Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan and finally the Denver Broncos. Many referred to Susan as the "Queen of the Roaring Fork Valley". She was loved by all in the area and will be missed greatly.

Surviving Susan are her three daughters, Blair, Courtney and Leslie (Stephen). Four grandchildren, Bradly, Paige, Robert and Susana. The family is planning a memorial service to be held in her honor on Dec. 2, 2017 at Twin Rivers Café from 3 to 6 p.m.

The family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Valley or Colorado Animal Rescue.