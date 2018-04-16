Stephen Robert Heron aka "Cowboy" died peacefully in his home on Monday, April 9, 2018. Steve was well known in the community for his participation in skiing events, teaching blind skiers, racing with the "Old Timers" and collecting used and historical ski memorabilia. An avid reader who loved poetry and literature, he also enjoyed restoring antique cars. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nell and Bob Heron of Denver. He will be missed by his siblings, Mike Heron, Ocean City, NJ; Nancy Elsinger, Albuquerque, NM and John Heron, Estes Park, CO. His nieces and nephews: Bill, Greg and Kristi Whistler; Laely & Amiee Heron; and Jim, Bruce & Will Heron will remember and miss his eccentric personality and colorful life.