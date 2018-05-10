Robert Bryon Schindlbeck, 64, of Snowmass, CO, died on December 10, 2017 in Bangkok, Thailand. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late Robert F. and Evelyn M. (Scheipe) Schindlbeck.

Bob graduated from Wilson High School and attended York College and Kutztown University.

He was employed for the last 20 years as a limousine driver for CLS Aspen and later CTS Aspen. Bob was a world traveler and an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hiking, biking, scuba diving, and fishing. He made friends everywhere he went.

Bob is survived by a sister, two nephews, a niece, a grandnephew, a grandniece, an aunt, cousins, and many friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Church at Redstone, Redstone, CO, on June 23rd, 2018 at 2pm.

The family can be contacted through Bob's nephew Michael at mstricker43@yahoo.com. Donations can be made in memory of Robert to Aspen Strong at http://www.aspenstrong.org.