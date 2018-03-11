Ranaye Braley

Wife, mother, sister, daughter, friend, teacher. Ranaye (Saueressig) Braley, age 39, passed away on March 6, 2018 in her home after a courageous battle with leukemia. She was surrounded by love, light, and family.

Ranaye was born in Glenwood Springs on November 1, 1978 and graduated from Yampah Mountain High School. She worked as a teacher at Mount Sopris Montessori School in Carbondale and Family Star Montessori School in Denver. While working as a waitress in Snowmass, Colorado she met her husband, Marcus Braley. Ranaye and Marcus married in 2007 and were blessed with two beautiful children. Despite living in Flagstaff, Arizona and Arvada, Colorado the last 6 years, home was always the Roaring Fork Valley.

Ranaye is survived by her husband Marcus, children Ava and Edward, parents Eddy and Linda Saueressig, siblings Eddy (Shayla) Saueressig, Jr., Leslie (Darin) Duran, Janaye Anderson, multiple nieces and nephews, extended family, and close friends.

Ranaye's life celebration will take place at 9:00am Saturday, March 24th, 2018 at The Gathering Center, 110 Snowmass Drive in Carbondale, Colorado. Education and child development were a very important part of Ranaye's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to secure the continued care, growth, development and education of Ava and Edward. A donation basket will be available at the service. An online obituary is available at ColoradoCrematory.com. There will also be a journal at the service for sharing your thoughts and prayers.