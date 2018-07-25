Phyllis Marie "Ilgen" Smith, 94, of Carbondale, died July 20th 2018 surrounded by family.

A service will be held Saturday, July 28 at 2:00 at Carbondale Community United Methodist church, reception to follow.

Phyllis was born on May 21st 1924 in Byers, Colorado to Clark and Gretchen (Wallace) Smith. She spent most of her life in the Roaring Fork Valley.

She married Harold "Puppy" Smith on November 21st 1948.

She was a member of the Eagles and American Legion. She enjoyed fishing, hiking, golfing, reading, and working puzzles. She cared for all and loved spending time with family and friends.

She served in the U.S. Marines during World War II.

Survivors include her brother Marion Ilgen, her sons; Harold (Linda) and Jim (Judy) Smith, nieces and nephews she raised; Roy, Jerry, Gloria and Joey. Four grandchildren; Steven Smith, Sarah Corona, Rachael (Justin) Price, Bryan (Allison) Smith. Ten great grandchildren and many other loved ones.

She is proceeded in death by her husband, infant child Karen, five brothers; Jack, Earl, Paul, Harry and Clark, one sister Rena Mae, and niece Gretchen, who she also raised.

Contributions may be made to the Phyllis Smith memorial fund at Alpine Bank, benefiting Youth Zone