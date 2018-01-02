Phyllis Ann Throm, 84, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on December 17, 2017. Phyllis was one of five children born to Marjorie & Robburt Berens. She was born in Kenosha, WI on June 30, 1933.

Phyllis's love of the mountains began when she attended Camp Shoshoni in Boulder. She attended the University of Colorado intending to become a nurse. Instead she received her "Mrs." after meeting the love of her life, Bob, while skiing in Aspen.

Phyllis, Bob and their children moved to Snowmass Village in December of 1968. Over the years Bob and Phyllis built and sold numerous homes. Phyllis loved pouring over the details of the house plans and took pride in making each house a home.

Phyllis worked for many years at Mausolf Interiors before starting her own business, Snowmass Kitchenware and Bedding. She was a volunteer and treasurer of the Aspen Thrift Shop.

Phyllis's most cherished job was that of wife, mom, grandma and aunt. Any visit to Phyllis and Bob's home became an occasion, which was marked by a home cooked meal including her favorite dessert. There are many adopted children and grandchildren that have been spoiled by her love of sweets.

Phyllis is survived by her daughter Marjorie Throm, son Doug (Amy) Throm, her grandchildren; Emily (Beau) Oyler, Andrew Smith, Kari and Ben Throm and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in her death by her husband, Bob Throm.

A Celebration of Phyllis's life will be held this summer, where her ashes will be spread with Bob's at their beloved "Rancho Deluxe" in Snowmass. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donating to your favorite charity in Phyllis's name.